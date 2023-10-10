Even cooler air poised to blast into Central Florida. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – Through the rest of the work week, humidity will be on the rise and the tropical feel will return.

Late in the weekend, however, a bigger cold front is set to slice through Central Florida.

The front will send temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal; average high temperatures for the middle of October in the Orlando area are in the mid-80s.

Saturday will start off muggy and warm with scattered storms ahead of the front. The front itself is expected to move through Central Florida on Sunday morning, likely creating a huge temperature contrast during the day.

Highs on Sunday top out in the 70s and low 80s.

Sunday

By Monday, the front will completely clear Central Florida, keeping everyone in the 70s.

Monday

The coolest morning will be on Tuesday.

Temp trend

Most of next week will be below normal in the temperature department.