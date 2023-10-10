Another pleasant day before storms, humidity return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will be a little more sunshine Tuesday across Central Florida, especially north of Orlando, when compared to Monday.

The extra sunshine will help push temperatures into the low to mid-80s.

Clouds will gradually increase to make way for increasing rain and storm chances Wednesday.

Through Wednesday afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but the highest rain chances arrive late Wednesday evening into Thursday.

You will notice the humidity surge back into Central Florida by Wednesday morning and especially Thursday.

Elevated rain chances continue Friday.

A strong cold front will be on the doorstep Saturday. This will keep clouds and scattered showers around through Saturday afternoon.

The clouds will prevent most of Central Florida from seeing the partial solar eclipse set to start just before noon Saturday.

Behind the cold front, even cooler air will push back into Central Florida.

Highs for most of Central Florida will be in the 70s by Monday.

Tropics Update

A cluster of thunderstorms in the southwest Gulf of Mexico has been designated Invest 93L.

The entity is unlikely to develop tropically due to strong upper-level wind shear, but it is the reason for the higher rain chances for Florida from Wednesday into Thursday.

Another area of disturbed weather near Africa could become a tropical depression by the middle of the week. This will likely curve north before impacting land.