Drone video shows path of EF-2 tornado’s destruction in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – Drone video taken from the neighborhood where an EF-2 tornado touched down in Palm Coast Thursday morning gives some idea of the storm’s path and destruction.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down near the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Lakes Parkway around 4:50 a.m. For six minutes it proceeded to travel northeast through the B Section of Palm Coast before dissipating near I-95, in a path that was one mile long, 200 yards wide.

Estimated peak wind speeds were 115 mph.

The drone video starts at Barrington Drive, where you can see a home with a crushed pool screen. The next street over is Baltimore Lane, and in the video, you can see a home where a roof was destroyed.

The video also shows other homes with roof damage, pool screen damage, trees down and other issues.

According to the Palm Coast Fire Department, they know of 50 homes so far that experienced some sort of structural damage, all of them in the one-mile path of the storm.

