Meteor shower to dazzle Central Florida skies. Here’s how to see it

ORLANDO, Fla – The Orionids aren’t known for their numbers like the Perseids or Geminids, but this annual shower puts on a show in other ways.

Typically, the Orionids produce only 10-20 meteors per hour, but the fast-moving meteors occasionally leave long trains in the sky. This shower also sometimes produces bright fireballs.

The event created by debris left over by Halley’s Comet produce some of the fastest-moving meteors of the annual showers.

The best time to view the Orionids will be between midnight and dawn as Orion, the constellation the meteors appear to originate from, gets higher in the sky.

Orion

The first quarter moon will set around midnight leaving skies dark for viewing.

To see the maximum amount of meteors per hour and to see the show in all its glory, you must get away from city lights.

Once you get away from as much light as possible, give your eyes 15-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness for optimal viewing. If you need to use a flashlight, make sure it has a red light. A red light or red filter on the flashlight won’t disrupt your adjusted eyes.

Binoculars or telescopes are not needed to view the shower. These devices actually dampen your viewing experience as they limit your field of view. For the best viewing experience, grab a blanket so you’re comfortable and just look up.

Skies should be mainly clear for most of Central Florida to catch a glimpse of the shower.

