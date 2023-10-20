Tammy strengthens into hurricane, moves toward Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tammy on Friday strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane, the seventh of the 2023 season.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that Tammy has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 storm.

Tammy was located 90 miles northeast of Barbados and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

The storm continues to get better organized as it moves toward the northeast Caribbean.

Tropical storm conditions are expected later Friday across parts of the Leeward islands.

Tammy is expected to bring 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts to the Leeward Islands. A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected across the northern Windward islands. Isolated amounts of 6 inches will be possible.

Eastern Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands can expect 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts.

The National Hurricane Center has also highlighted a new area of interest in the western Caribbean. Some slow development is possible with this disturbance as it moves toward Central America by the middle of next week.

Hurricane season runs through November.