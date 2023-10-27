Tropics Watch: Hurricane center highlights new area in Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center on Thursday highlighted a new area in the Caribbean for potential development.

Forecasters said an area of low pressure formed over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Development could happen early next week as it moves northward over western or central Caribbean over the next several days, according to the NHC.

Chances of development are at 30% for the next seven days.

Meanwhile, Tammy redeveloped into a tropical storm near Bermuda.

The next named storm is Vince. Here’s what happens if we run out of names during hurricane season.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November.

