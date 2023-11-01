Hello, November! Cold front brings blast of fall to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are tracking a cold front that is clearing Central Florida Wednesday morning, which is delivering a nice blast of fall weather for the next couple of days.

Highs this afternoon will struggle to reach the 70-degree mark, with plenty of sunshine overhead. The coolest air is expected by Thursday morning, with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

ALMANAC (NOV. 1):

Average High: 81

Average Low: 62

Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.

Sunset: 6:40 p.m.

As temperatures tumble through the afternoon, winds will be picking up. Wind speeds will whip out of the north between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

While the strong breeze will funnel in the cooler weather, it will also cause dangerous conditions along the coast.

ADVISORIES TODAY:

Gale Warning will be in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday as winds will pick up out of the north between 20-30 knts with gusts up to 40 knts. Seas expected to reach 8-13 feet.

Small Craft Advisory will be in effect until 4 a.m. Friday. Strong will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

High Surf Advisory in effect until 4 a.m. Friday, as large breaking waves of 5-8 feet expected in the surf zone. Rough surf will also increase the threat for rip currents along all Atlantic beaches as well as a minor beach erosion during high tides.

Wind Advisory: In effect for coastal communities until 4 a.m. Thursday as winds pick up to 20-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects like holiday decorations.

Cool and windy weather will continue through Thursday, with a gradual warm up into the 80s by the weekend.

TROPICS UPDATE:

An area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea has a 60% chance for topical development over the next seven days as it tracks westward through the Caribbean.

Models show the area moving into more favorable conditions, which could aid in developing it into a tropical depression.

If the area strengthens enough to get a name, the next one on the list is Vince.

