TIMELINE: Halloween cold front to deliver big changes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you wanted it a little cooler in Central Florida for trick-or-treating, our cold front will be arriving about 12 hours too late. Much cooler air, however, blasts into Central Florida on Wednesday.

For trick-or-treating, it will be a warm night. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s by 6 p.m.

Future temperatures

Temperatures will fall into the 70s by 8 p.m. Rain chances will be zero this Halloween evening.

Future temperatures

The cold front will arrive in Central Florida, north of Orlando, early Wednesday morning.

The cooler air will spill in for the northern half of Florida for the morning commute.

Future temperatures

Cooler drier air moves in for all of Central Florida by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Future temperatures

The coolest morning will be Thursday with most of Central Florida waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday morning

Highs Thursday rebound to the mid-to-upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

