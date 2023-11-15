Tropics Watch: Hurricane center highlights area near Florida. Here’s what to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center highlighted a new area near Florida that’s expected to bring heavy rain to parts of the state this week.

Forecasters on Wednesday said an area of low pressure is expected to develop in a day or so near southern Florida before it moves near the Bahamas. It’ll move offshore of the east coast of the U.S. late in the week and over the weekend.

While this area is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone, the NHC said it will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to portions of southern Florida, the Florida Keys and the Bahamas in the next couple of days. There is a 10% chance of development in the next seven days.

Meanwhile, another area in the southwestern Caribbean Sea is expected to develop into a tropical depression this week as it moves across the western and central Caribbean.

Regardless of development, it will bring heavy rain over portions of the Caribbean coast of Central America and the Greater Antilles through the end of the week. There is a 30% chance of development in the next two days and a 50% chance in the next seven days.

This disturbance will not impact Florida.

Hurricane season officially runs through the end of November. There are only two names left on the list of names for the 2023 season: Vince and Whitney.

If all names are used up, a supplemental list of names will be used to complete the season.

