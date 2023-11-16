Weather system brings crazy flooding in South Florida, coastal impacts

FLORIDA – A weather system that drenched South Florida is also creating dangerous conditions along the east coast.

Advisories are in effect for Flagler and Volusia counties as rain chances are expected to ramp up during the day Thursday.

Several areas from Miami up the coast have been seeing flooding and that’s led to stalled cars. The region could see up to 10 inches of rain by the end of Thursday.

News 6 partner WPLG reported widespread flooding and power outages due to severe weather. Broward County Public Schools also closed for the day so maintenance workers could assess water intrusions and safety on campuses.

Coastal impacts in Brevard, Flagler and Volusia counties include high rip current risk and high surf advisories.

Coastal Impacts

