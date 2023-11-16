Coastal flood advisories in effect as soaking rain expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thick clouds, high rain chances and strong winds are in your Thursday’s forecast.

The primary threat today is the potential for heavy rainfall in a few areas, which more than likely may lead to scattered street flooding. Due to that threat, it is Weather Alert Day.

[Here’s what it means when News 6 declares a Weather Alert Day]

WX Alert Day

A low-pressure system is slowly moving eastward over the Gulf of Mexico and another surface low is moving near South Florida. Both systems are expected to continue to funnel moisture to the area, increasing the rain coverage on Thursday.

East-southeasterly winds are brisk, reaching sustained speeds of 15-25 mph and gusting as high as 30+ mph. Strong winds are expected to cause coastal hazards lasting through Friday.

Hazardous beach and surf conditions are expected with the possibility of minor to moderate beach erosion and coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory, high surf advisory, and rip current statement are in effect for Flagler and Volusia counties.

We will be monitoring radar trends and assessing the risk of heavy rainfall and flooding throughout Thursday afternoon and evening.

Coastal Impacts

