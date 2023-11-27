Brrrrrrr! Get ready for the coldest air of the season in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tonight our cloud cover is thinning and has rapidly dissipated, giving way to a cooler and drier air mass that will dominate the region over the next two days.

Cool weather headed for Central Florida (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Much of Central Florida north and west of Interstate 4 will have the coldest readings likely in the lower 40s. Coastal areas along and to the east of Interstate 95, as well as beaches south of Volusia County, should maintain temperatures at 50 degrees and above. Surface winds and thin higher clouds will limit optimal radiational cooling.

Tuesday promises a cool and pleasantly dry day with some lingering higher cloudiness and light north-to-northwest winds at 6 to 10 mph. Highs will only reach the upper 50s west of Interstate 4 and the 60s elsewhere across the forecast area. Our high in Orlando should top out at 61.

Tuesday night high clouds linger over east Central Florida and will gradually diminish from north to south on Tuesday night as drier air moves in. This will result in clearer conditions, especially over the northern half of the area. With light northerly winds, cold overnight lows are expected, ranging from near 40 degrees in the north to the mid-50s in the Treasure Coast.

This will be our coldest night of the season so far, with some areas in northern Lake and Volusia counties experiencing wind chill values in the mid-30s. Increased sunshine during the day will help temperatures rebound into the 60s in the north and low 70s in the south, despite a light northerly breeze.

Thursday will bring another cold morning with temperatures in the low to mid-40s in the north and mid to upper 50s in the south. Onshore surface flow begins as a surface high meanders offshore of the Carolinas. While a few more clouds are expected, ample sunshine will push temperatures into the 70s for most locations.

The warming trend intensifies from Friday onward, with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid-80s.

