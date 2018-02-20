Above-average temperatures linger in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The heat goes on -- and the fire danger increases -- across Central Florida.

High temperatures on Tuesday will run about 10 degrees above the average high on this date, which is 75. The record is 89, set in 1988.

"The wind will be out of the east-southeast from 5 to 15 mph," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "So, at times, expect breezy conditions across Central Florida."

Patchy fog will be seen across parts of the region to start the day.

"The fog that we do see will burn off fairly quickly, and then we'll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day," Bridges said.

Expect a high in the mid-80s through the weekend, with no chance of rain, increasing the pollen count and the threat of wildfires.

The predominant pollen in Central Florida is Juniper, Ash and Elm, all of which will be in the medium to high category for the next few days.

"Minimal rain chances will roll in at 20 percent by next Monday," Bridges said.

East Southeast winds will lead to a WARM few days! Expect a few showers to our South. pic.twitter.com/tjmtVvmKmc — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 20, 2018

Orlando reached a high of 84 on Monday. The record on that date is 88, set in 1962.

