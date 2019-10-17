Tropics: Disturbance in Gulf has 80% chance of development

ORLANDO, Fla. - We're monitoring a blob out in the tropics that could make for a wet weekend in Central Florida.

Orlando-area forecast

Most of Central Florida will dry out Thursday behind a weak cold front from Wednesday.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Other than a stray shower, mainly south of the Orlando-metro area, most of Central Florida will be dry Thursday and much of Friday, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.

Later Friday, tropical moisture surges in.

Temperatures Thursday will top out in the upper 80s. A cooldown comes Friday, when temperatures will be held to the low 80s, with increasing clouds and eventual rain, Kegges said.

Pinpointing the tropics

After a rather relaxed few days out there, there is some action out in the tropics.

Hurricane hunters are expected to investigate an area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche Thursday afternoon.

As of 8 a.m., the National Hurricane Center was giving this cluster of storms an 80% chance to become the next named storm of the season. If it does, it will be named Nestor.

"At this time, regardless of development, rain chances look to increase for Central Florida late Friday and into Saturday," Kegges said.

The latest computer forecasts take the center of the disturbance toward the panhandle of Florida.

Depending on the exact track, some of the storms Saturday could be very strong. By Sunday, the region will begin to dry out once again.

After Nestor, the next three named storms will be called Olga, Pablo and Rebekah.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.