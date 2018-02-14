Cloudy, comfortable Valentine's Day in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday in Central Florida, with highs near 80 degrees and a slight chance of rain.

Valentine's Day will start off with fog in some areas. The fog is expected to burn off by 9 a.m.

Highs jump back to the mid-80s through the middle of next week, with no chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

"For all the races coming up, including the Daytona 500 on Sunday, we will be dry but warm," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando reached 84 on Tuesday, 10 degrees above the average high on this date. The record for is 89, set in 2013.

"We saw 0.01 inches of rain Tuesday in Orlando, putting our deficit 0.91 inches since the first of the year," Bridges said.



Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.