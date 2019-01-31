Freeze warning hits Marion County; warmup on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - A freeze warning is in effect for a portion of Central Florida, but a warmup is on the way.

Marion County is under a freeze warning until 9 a.m. Thursday.

"A freeze warning means the temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Freezing temperatures can be expected between four to 10 hours."

Before 4 a.m., temperatures reached 30 degrees in Ocala. Orlando was in the mid-40s.

"This is all a result of the polar vortex, a counterclockwise flow of wind that's centered near the Great Lakes," Bridges said.

Orlando will reach a high of 63, with a 10 percent chance of rain. The average high on this date is 72.

"Moisture will gradually increase by the end of the week, leading to minimal rain chances on Friday and Saturday as well as Super Bowl Sunday," Bridges said. "Because of the wind shift and an increase in moisture, we can expect warmer temperatures into next week."

Friday's high will be 72, with a 30 percent chance of rain. Overnight lows will be near 60.

Saturday will reach 75, with a 30 percent chance of rain.

The high on Sunday will be 76, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

"We will start next week with no rain chances and temperatures near 80," Bridges said. "That warm trend will continue through the middle of next week."

