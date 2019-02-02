Groundhog predicts early spring, which means more of the same for Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - On this Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow at Gobbler's Knob in Pennsylvania. The forecast comes as a delight to those who live in areas where it's been brutally cold this past week.

"What does this mean for us in Central Florida? We continue to have bragging rights for best weather," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Saturday began with a few showers and cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s. Spotty showers are expected to move in and out throughout the day, with rain coverage staying at 40 percent.

"There could be times of moderate to heavy rainfall, but most areas will have light rain," Cokinos said.

Saturday's highs will stay a few degrees above average for the time of year. Average highs are around 72 degrees, while most local cities will stay near 75 degrees. Cokinos said those in northern and coastal areas can expect temperatures in the lower 70s.

[READ: Berry best spots to pick your own produce in Central Florida]

"March 20 marks the first official day of spring, but Central Florida is already beginning to feel some mild weather," Cokinos said.

Seas will average between 3 and 5 feet. Cokinos urged boaters to be cautious when heading offshore.

A few showers may pass by while you're strolling around the art festival today. Not a wash out, but keep rain gear with you. Some showers could have pockets of moderate rainfall at times. The festival runs all weekend. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/u0UXYf8JN0 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) February 2, 2019

The showers will taper off as Saturday heads into the evening hours. Overnight clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Patches of fog will settle in late at night and linger through the mid-morning Sunday.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

"The fog could be thick at times before it clears out," Cokinos said. "Make sure to be safe on the roads."

Super Bowl Sunday is expected to stay mostly dry and warm with temperatures in the mid-70s. Make sure to tune in for the big game on News 6 and see our special commercial just after halftime.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.