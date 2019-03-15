Highs will hit mid-80s, but cooldown on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will see another beautiful day Friday before a new front brings changes for the weekend.

The high in Orlando will top off near 86 degrees, with a very slight chance of rain. The average high temperature on this date is 77.

Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

"As a new front approaches, it brings rain chances for Saturday and Sunday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect a 40 percent coverage of rain both days, mainly into the afternoon hours."

Saturday's high will be 78.

Get ready for a cool down and some rain this weekend. pic.twitter.com/olQnVsCmgZ — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 15, 2019

The high on Sunday will be 72. Overnight lows early Monday will be in the 50s.

Highs next week will be in the low 70s, with lows in the mid-50s.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.