WATCH LIVE: Beach cams show Hurricane Dorian barreling in

Hurricane Dorian is barreling toward Florida and forecasters say it could strike as a Category 4 storm.

Early Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to listen to their local officials for evacuation plans.

President Donald Trump approved Florida's emergency declaration, which means if/when necessary, Florida will receive help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as there is expected to be widespread outages and flooding.

As officials consider what this storm might mean for Florida residents, you can keep an eye on the storm as it approaches and makes its way inland.

Watch the live beach cameras below.

Cocoa Beach

Dania Beach

Clearwater

Miami Beach

Click the links below to see live webcams at:

