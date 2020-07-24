Rain chances linger in Central Florida as tropics get even busier

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to look a lot like hurricane season.

Rain chances remain in Central Florida’s forecast for the weekend as the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas in the tropics.

“It is an active scene out there as we have two tropical storms and one area of low pressure off the coast of Africa,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said Friday.

Pinpointing the tropics

Gonzalo

Tropical Storm Gonzalo. (WKMG)

As of early Friday, Gonzalo is still a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph. It is moving west at 14 mph. Gonzalo is nearly 1,000 miles from the Lesser Antilles and is likely to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane this weekend briefly before moving over the Lesser Antilles, according to Bridges. Those islands will help to weaken Gonzalo back to a tropical storm by the end of the weekend as it moves well south of Puerto Rico and well south of Hispaniola. If the storm were to move north over the mountainous landmass of Hispaniola, it would likely fall apart all together, Bridges said. However, it’s not expected to do that.

“The latest track keeps it due west for the most part into next week heading to South America. Computer models agree now more and more that this storm will stay due west and eventually reach the Yucatán Peninsula next week rather than making a turn to the north,” Bridges said.

As of now, it looks like the storm will not impact Florida.

Hanna

The National Hurricane Center is also watching Tropical storm Hanna.

Hanna has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west northwest at 7 mph. It is in the northern Gulf of Mexico, eventually heading into Texas and making landfall as a tropical storm sometime this weekend, likely on Saturday.

The system became a tropical storm Thursday night, making it the earliest eighth named storm on record, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.

Fun fact: Remember just yesterday Gonzalo became the earliest G storm on record? Gert of '05 developed on July 24. With Hanna developing on July 23, it also beat out the previous G storm record holder. Insane... pic.twitter.com/ymwm2Nc2cb — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) July 24, 2020

According to Kegges, the eighth named storm doesn’t form usually form until much later into hurricane season.

“On average, the eighth storm of the season develops Sept. 24,” Kegges said. “We are two months ahead of schedule.”

It could bring flooding rain to far south Texas but it will not impact Florida, according to Bridges.

TD 8 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Hanna. Becomes the earliest 8th named storm on record. It beats Harvey from '05. That developed on Aug. 8th. pic.twitter.com/ZvZ31do577 — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) July 24, 2020

Third tropical wave

The National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on a tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa.

According to Bridges, it is expected to move westward across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days. Some development of the system is possible early next week when it reaches the western tropical Atlantic.

So far, the Hurricane Center is only giving it a 30% chance of development within the next five days and no chance within the next two, Bridges said.

Orlando-area forecast

Central Florida’s rain chances will be a little lower Friday than on Thursday at 40% as the east coast seabreeze pushes inland with an easterly wind throughout the day that could also bring onshore additional showers.

“Expect a high of 92 degrees, which is our average high for Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Bridges said.

Highs will stay near 92 into next week with increasing rain chances to 60% by Sunday and Monday and on into Tuesday.

On Thursday, Orlando saw a high of 86 degrees, well below the record of 98 set in 1962. Orlando also saw .49 inches of rain Thursday, bringing the deficit to 1.93 inches since Jan. 1. The summer months have been particularly wet, with a surplus of 4.12 inches of rain since June 1.

The record high for Friday is 99 degrees, set in 1892, according to Bridges.

“Once again, we will be nowhere near that record with an average high of 92 degrees,” Bridges said.