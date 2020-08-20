Tropical Depression Forms Over The Central Tropical Atlantic

Location 1035 miles ESE of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 20 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 47.9W, 14.6N

Discussion

At 1100 p.m. AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 14.6 north, longitude 47.9 west. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph (31 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by late Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Watches and Warnings

Changes with this advisory:

The government of the netherlands has issued a tropical storm watch for saba and St. Eustatius.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A tropical storm watch is in effect for, * saba and St. Eustatius

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system, as tropical storm watches could be required for those areas on Thursday.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Land Hazards

Rainfall: the depression is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 5 inches through Friday night over the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.

Wind: tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by late Friday.