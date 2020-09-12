New Tropical Depression Forms Over The Central Tropical Atlantic

Location 2030 miles E of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 9 mph Pressure 29.68 Coordinates 33.5W, 11.4N

Discussion

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty was located near latitude 11.4 North, longitude 33.5 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight increase in forward speed early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected over the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm by Sunday night. A faster rate of strengthening is possible early next week.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 5:08 Saturday Afternoon, September 12th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 5:08 Saturday Afternoon, September 12th

Land Hazards

None.