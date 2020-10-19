Tropical Depression 27 forms near Bermuda, expected to become Hurricane Epsilon

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Depression 27 formed Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 700 miles southeast of Bermuda.

T.D. 27 has maximum sustained winds near 35 mph, with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later Monday and near hurricane strength by early Thursday.

As of now, computer models show the system staying away from Florida and heading to the Northeast United States or staying out to sea.

The next named storm will be called Epsilon.

This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the National Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

TD 27 track as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure could form in a couple of days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Some gradual development of this system is possible late this week while it moves slowly northwest or north-northwest over the western Caribbean Sea.

There’s a 20% chance the system could develop tropical characteristics over the next five days.