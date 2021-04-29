With COVID-19 still in the picture, here’s how to best prepare your child for hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the coronavirus pandemic still underway, it’s been a tough year already and adding talks of hurricanes to the mix might only seem to bring new waves of anxieties, especially for children.

Unfortunately, though, not even COVID-19 can cancel hurricane season in Florida, which means ready or not, here it comes.

I’m assuming you’re reading this because you’d prefer to be ready vs. not, so we spoke to an expert about some of the best ways to prepare you and your little ones for what storm season could bring.

Many of us just had to completely change the way we live because of a global health crisis and while it can seem overwhelming to try to switch gears now and begin thinking about hurricane season, Rachel Prete, DO, chief quality officer of newborn care at Winnie Palmer, says that instead of thinking of them as two separate challenging tasks, you should actually think of your pandemic planning as a jump start to your hurricane season preps.

Prete said in many cases, parents have been stockpiling supplies that their children would need in the event of a storm for months now, without even realizing it. Last year, at the start of the pandemic, many were forced to buy important household items if and when they could get their hands on them due to shortages in items caused by panic buyers.

Prete recommends parents take a look at all their stockpiled supplies and get started on replenishing any items they may be low on before a storm strikes.

According to Prete, parents should make sure they have any medication their child takes on hand in case they’re unable to visit a doctor or pharmacy during or after a storm. If your child is on the verge of needing a refill, Prete recommends calling their doctor to see if you can fill it early and remember to ask them about a backup supply.

