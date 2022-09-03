Tropical Storm Earl Forms East Of The Northern Leeward Islands

Location 185 miles E of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 40 mph Heading WNW at 14 mph Pressure 29.68 Coordinates 60.3W, 18.4N

Discussion

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Earl was located near latitude 18.4 North, longitude 60.3 West. Earl is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through early Sunday. A turn toward the northwest with an additional decrease in forward speed is expected Sunday through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass near or north of the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday, and north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday night and Sunday.

Data from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) mainly to the north and east of the center.

The minimum central pressure based on dropsonde data is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Watches and Warnings

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of Earl.

Land Hazards

RAINFALL: Earl is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals of 6 inches, across the Leeward Islands, U.S. And British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through this weekend. Limited flash, urban, and small stream flooding will be possible. Rapid rises on rivers are also possible in Puerto Rico.

WIND: Gusty winds, especially in squalls, are possible across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through the weekend.