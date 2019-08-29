Florida State game moved from Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Dorian

James Blackman #1 of the Florida State Seminoles drops back to pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State University's season opening game against Boise State will still go on, just at a different venue.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that Saturday's game will be moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee due to Hurricane Dorian. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

Hugh Tomlinson, who works for Seminole Boosters, wrote in a Facebook post that Jacksonville tickets will be refunded and it will be general admission at Doak Campbell Stadium. An official statement is forthcoming.

The 11 a.m. track for Hurricane Dorian shows Jacksonville and much of the state in the cone of uncertainty.

DeSantis urged Sunshine State residents to prepare now.

"You still have time to prepare, so do it," DeSantis said.

