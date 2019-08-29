WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Track, computer models, satellite for Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get the latest updates on Dorian, which is projected to hit Florida at a Category 3 hurricane.

5 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian remains on a projected path toward Central Florida, where it could slam the coast with sustained winds of 125 mph.

As of early Thursday, Dorian was a Category 1 hurricane packing 85 mph winds and was located about 150 miles north-northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Dorian is moving northwest at 13 mph.

11:30 p.m. Wednesday

Hurricane Dorian is moving over open waters after doing limited damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, though forecasters warn it is gaining strength and probably will grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward Florida's east coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Wednesday Dorian is expected to strengthen into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it stays well to the east of the southeastern and central Bahamas over the next two days. The forecast calls for the storm to pass near or over the northern Bahamas on Saturday and close in on Florida by Sunday afternoon.

The storm was a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday when it swirled through the islands of the northeastern Caribbean, causing power outages and flooding in places no major damage.

10 p.m.

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency and ordered federal assistance for the U.S. Virgin Islands as Hurricane Dorian moves away from the islands.

Reports of flooding and power outages were reported across the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra after Dorian hit St. Thomas as a Category 1 storm.

The hurricane is now setting its sights on the U.S. mainland as it threatens to grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm.

