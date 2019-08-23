Here's how weather system in tropics will affect Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure near Florida that will bring rain to the Orlando area over the weekend.

As of early Friday, the system was located west of the Bahamas and was approaching South Florida. Hurricane officials now say it has a 40% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next two days and a 70% chance over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Dorian.

Some computer models show the low-pressure system moving over Miami and into Orlando before heading back out to sea and traveling along the East Coast.

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said be prepared for weekend rain.

Rain chances increase through the weekend. This is the European model at 3PM today. pic.twitter.com/8YEN4YdUQT — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 23, 2019

"Here's the bottom line: As this area of low pressure builds out of the Bahamas and along the coast of Florida, it will make a turn and impact coastal zones of the Carolinas," Bridges said. "The American model does not have this system organizing into anything tropical in the coming days."

The European model, however, shows the system developing into either a tropical depression or a tropical storm early next week.

The European model tries to develop this low as it begins to move AWAY from Florida By Sunday Afternoon. pic.twitter.com/gtwLBypdLA — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 23, 2019

"By then, whatever develops will be along the Carolina coast and heading out to sea," Bridges said. "We will see rain in Central Florida as this low rides along the coast."

Locally, there will be concerns with flooding, Bridges said.

The St. Johns River near Geneva remains at action stage, meaning no-wake zones go into effect and county parks are closed for areas east of Lake Monroe and Lake Harney.

Many areas could receive 2-3 inches of rain, leading to localized flooding and wet roads.

Orlando will see a high in the low 90s Friday, with a 40% coverage of rain. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1915.

Rain chances stand at 50% Satuday and 60% Sunday, with highs near 90 degrees.

