Tropics heat up as hurricane center eyes 2nd system

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics are heating up.

As all eyes are on a low-pressure system nearing Florida, the National Hurricane Center is now keeping tabs on a second system in the open Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center said the system, about 1,400 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, has a 20% chance to develop tropical characteristics over the next five days.

The area of disturbed weather closer to Florida has a 40% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next two days and a 70% chance over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Dorian.

Now we are watching this little number. pic.twitter.com/2XnVnnBLDn — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 23, 2019

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said Central Floridians should be prepared for weekend rain.

Locally, there will be concerns with flooding, Bridges said. The St. Johns River near Geneva remains at action stage, meaning no-wake zones are in effect and county parks east of Lake Monroe and Lake Harney are closed.

Many areas could receive 2-3 inches of rain, leading to localized flooding and ponding on roads.

Orlando will see a high in the low 90s Friday, with a 40% coverage of rain.

Rain chances stand at 50% Saturday and 60% Sunday, with highs near 90 degrees.

