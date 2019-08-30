Here's when you can expect Hurricane Dorian updates

Omar ( who didn't want to give his last name) places a hurricane shutter over a window as he helps prepare a business for the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, United States. Dorian could be a Category 4…

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian inches toward the Sunshine State, nearly every Floridian is anxiously awaiting each new update as forecasters try to calculate how it will affect each area.

What many people don't know is that the National Hurricane Center has a schedule that determines when these updates are issued. That information is then disseminated by News 6 and other media outlets as soon as it's available.

Right now, the NHC posts a Dorian update to its website at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. However, not all updates are created equal.

The big ones to watch out for come out during the 5 and 11 o'clock hours. Those a.m. and p.m. updates include a new track that illustrates the storm's projected path at that time.

The rest of the updates -- the ones at the 8 o'clock hours and 2 p.m. -- are intermediate advisories that don't include a new track but do provide the most recent wind speed, location and other key figures.

The intermediate advisories are dropped when a storm isn't currently threatening land, meaning when there are no watches or warnings in place.

