WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Latest track, models, more for Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's the latest on Dorian, which remains on a projected path to strike Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

Wind speeds 110 mph as of Friday morning

Will become major hurricane Friday

Forecast to make landfall near West Palm Beach as Cat. 4

Predicted to be near Orlando as Cat. 1 early Wednesday

8 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian's winds have increased to 110 mph.

Dorian is 255 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas, moving northwest at 12 mph.

Dorian remains on a path toward Florida, with nearly the entire state in the cone of uncertainty.

7:25 a.m.

With Hurricane Dorian heading toward Florida's East Coast, Florida Power and Light has activated its emergency response plan.

The company says in a news release that it has secured some 13,000 employees and additional personnel to help restore power after the storm hits. They're also working with utility companies across the country to pre-position crews and additional equipment in advance of Dorian's landfall.

FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy said the company operates more than 48,000 miles of overhead powerlines across the state. The company says to prepare for power outages because of all the trees that surround the power lines.

5 a.m. Friday

Dorian is a Category 2 hurricane packing 105 mph sustained winds about 260 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas. Dorian is moving northwest at 12 mph.

Dorian is projected to become a Category 4 hurricane later in the day, and the latest track shows the storm hitting Florida near West Palm Beach, then trekking through Orlando as a Category 1 hurricane.

8:35 p.m. Thursday

Unsure where Hurricane Dorian is going to land over Labor Day weekend, many Florida residents faced a sense of helplessness as the storm approaches.

In a video he tweeted Thursday evening, President Donald Trump said Dorian could be an "absolute monster."

The National Hurricane Center said the Category 2 storm is expected to strengthen into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 and slam into the U.S. on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.

With the storm's track still unclear, no immediate mass evacuations have been ordered.

Across much of the state, residents picked the shelves clean of bottled water and lined up at gas stations.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency, clearing the way to bring in more fuel. Georgia's governor has followed suit.

6:50 p.m.

Florida's largest power company says it has secured about 13,000 employees and additional personnel to work to restore powerlines and equipment damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

Florida Power and Light also said Thursday that it is working with utilities nationwide to send additional crews and equipment ahead of the landfall.

FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy says they're taking Hurricane Dorian seriously and have activated an emergency response plan in anticipation of its impact.

FPL serves about 10 million people in the state of Florida and operates more than 48,000 miles (77,000 kilometers) of overhead power lines.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.