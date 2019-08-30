How Hurricane Dorian will affect transportation in Central Florida

Tape blocks an entrance at BJ's Wholesale Club to control traffic flow as motorists line up for fuel in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Hialeah, Fla. Hurricane Dorian is heading toward Florida for a possible…

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's likely that commuting in Central Florida will become unsafe at some point if or when Hurricane Dorian sweeps through the region.

The most recent track, which has changed multiple times in the past several days, shows the Orlando area being hit early Tuesday morning. That could change, so we'll have a better idea of impacts as the weather system gets closer.

In the meantime, public transportation officials have announced some shutdowns and amended schedules.

Below are the statements they've released ahead of Hurricane Dorian. This story will be updated as more responses are received.

Lynx

"The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX) is releasing the following statement pertaining to Hurricane Dorian.

"LYNX previously announced that effective Sunday ACCESS LYNX will only be providing life sustaining medical trips such as dialysis and cancer treatments until further notice. ACCESS LYNX will now provide ALL regularly scheduled trips through Sunday. Beginning Monday ONLY life sustaining medical trips will be provided until further notice.

"LYNX fixed route, NeighborLink and LYMMO services will be provided as scheduled until further notice.

"If sustained winds reach 35 mph from Hurricane Dorian, the LYNX transit system will shut down temporarily for safety reasons. LYNX staff will monitor the effects of the storm and will keep the community up-to-date as the hurricane passes through the area.

"Road Rangers will patrol I-4 until Central Florida reaches sustained winds of 35 mph, at which time they will be pulled off the street and return when it is deemed safe.

"LYNX staff will monitor the effects of the storm and will keep the community up-to-date as the storm passes through the area via:

Golynx.com

Facebook.com/golynx

Twitter.com/lynxbusorlando or @lynxbusorlando

LYNX Customer Service 407-841-LYNX (5969)

Your favorite media outlet.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding during this situation."

Orlando International Airport

"No official time has been determined as to when Orlando International Airport will cease commercial aircraft operations in preparation for Hurricane Dorian. Our operations plan will continue to shift as the storm slows and moves in the Atlantic. Airport emergency management staff will continue to monitor the situation.

"Preparations continue to intensify, inside and outside the terminal, at Orlando International Airport as Hurricane Dorian slowly makes its way towards the east coast of Florida.

"The Latest Information:

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has identified multiple staff members to remain inside the terminal for the duration of the storm as part of the ride-out crew to assess and address any damages that may occur and to help make the airport operational again as soon as possible once the storm passes.

Multiple daily communications are ongoing with city, county, state and federal emergency management officials.

Multiple daily communications are ongoing with the National Weather Service to track the storm's projected path.

The airport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is operational to better coordinate communications with the airlines and airport shareholders.

Passengers are advised to contact their individual airlines and rental car companies for specific questions about flights, schedules and rental car return policies.

Orlando International Airport is NOT an authorized shelter, so passengers should plan and make accommodations in advance of the storm.

"We continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian and all other activity in the tropics during this time of year and will provide an additional update later this afternoon. Information on the operating status of the nation's major airports can be found on the website fly.faa.gov."

Florida Department of Transportation

"The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has suspended interstate and state road lane closures in the Central Florida area due to the expected arrival of Hurricane Dorian. Lane closures may become necessary if needed for emergency work or continued hurricane prep.

"Contractors on all construction projects are securing work sites, clearing traffic control devices that are not actively being used to direct traffic, and checking drainage systems. All available lanes will remain open on the interstate system in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

"When a hurricane is approaching, FDOT directs all road and bridge contractors to temporarily suspend all operations on construction projects.

"Florida's 511 Traveler Information System is one of the most effective ways drivers can keep informed about the state's roadways during severe weather. Visit FL511.com or call 511 for real-time traveler information.

"The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) urges all motorists to use caution when driving during storm conditions."

Amtrak

"Due to severe weather expected to impact Florida and the Southeast, Amtrak is canceling select Southeast services beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31. For the safety of our customers and employees, the following trains will not operate.

"Service canceled from Saturday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 2, includes:

Silver Star 91 (New York – Miami)

Silver Meteor 97 (Miami – New York)

"Service canceled from Saturday, Aug. 31, to Tuesday, Sept. 3, includes:

Silver Star 91 & 92 (New York – Miami)

Silver Meteor 97 & 98 (Miami – New York)

"Service canceled from Sunday, Sept. 1, to Tuesday, Sept. 3, includes:

Auto Train 52 & 53 (Lorton, Va., - Sanford, Fla.)

"Bus transportation will not be provided for canceled trains. Service will be restored pending improved conditions.

"Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or our smartphone apps prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

"Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.

"Anyone can subscribe to automated email or text message notifications if Amtrak trains are behind schedule at specific stations. Notifications can be given for up to six trains and stations by either text or email and delivered when you choose - on a single day, every day, or just certain days of the week. Create a subscription at Amtrak.com/DelayAlerts.

"To be notified of service disruptions on the Northeast Corridor (including Acela, Northeast Regional and other corridor services), follow @AmtrakNECAlerts on Twitter. For service information outside the Northeast Corridor, please follow @AmtrakAlerts for updates.

"Customers with travel plans can review refund information on Amtrak.com. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/Alerts.

"Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. This information is correct as of the above time and date. Information is subject to change as conditions warrant."

Daytona Beach Shores - Dunlawton Bridge

"For the safety of the public, the Dunlawton Bridge will close to both eastbound and westbound traffic when windspeed reaches a sustained 39 mph. Once the bridge closes it will not re-open until it has been inspected and deemed safe by the Florida Department of Transportation. In the event a mandatory evacuation is issued, the bridge will be manned by officers from Daytona Beach Shores, Port Orange and Ponce Inlet.

"Only residents, business owners and persons that have legitimate business on beachside from north Daytona Beach Shores city limits to Ponce Inlet will be allowed over. Vehicles displaying a Daytona Beach Shores or Ponce Inlet pass will be expedited over the bridge.

"Officers manning the bridge during the mandatory evacuation will stop any vehicle without a pass. If the occupants cannot prove residency or legitimate business, they will not be allowed access. Anyone with a beachside address north of Daytona Beach Shores north city limits will need to use a different bridge.

"Residents and business owners are urged to report to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety to receive their bridge passes. Business owners can obtain passes for employees who will need access. The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety has passes available 24/7 in the main lobby. You must bring proof of residency."

