How you can help Hurricane Dorian survivors in the Bahamas

A baby sleeps inside a church that was opened up as a shelter for residents who will wait out Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian intensified yet again Sunday as it closed in on the…

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding, deaths and overall destruction -- there's no denying or downplaying the devastation Hurricane Dorian has caused in the Bahamas.

The massive Category 5 storm lingered over the islands, serving up hours upon hours of severe weather.

As of Monday evening, officials said the storm killed five people as it destroyed homes and saturated neighborhoods while strong winds whipped trees and buildings were pummeled.

While the full extent of the wreckage has not yet been determined, already groups are organizing fundraisers and supply drives for those survivors who need it most.

Below is a list of ways you can help the people of the Bahamas.

Water Mission plans to send clean drinking water to the islands. You can donate here.

Orlando business owner Kevin Phin is organizing a supply drive Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. Anyone who wishes to donate is asked to bring items to the Atlantic Aviation hangar at Orlando Executive Airport. The supplies will be flown to Abaco on Thursday or Friday, depending on when it is safe to fly.

World Central Kitchen's Chef Relief Team members are in Nassau to begin providing meals as soon as the storm passes. You can click here to contribute to the cause.

Heart to Heart International has already sent response teams, including a mobile medical unit, to the Bahamas and hopes to send more. Donations are being accepted here.

Bahamas Red Cross Society is seeking donations of nonperishable goods, baby supplies, cleaning items and bedding. Donation information is available at this link.

Save the Children is launching an emergency support team to help children and families impacted by the storm. The nonprofit is collecting donations online.

Covenant House, a group that provides emergency shelter to youths, plans to mobilize in the Bahamas. Donation information is available here.

International Medical Corps plans to deliver critical health care to island residents. You can click here to donate to the cause.

The National Association of the Bahamas has created an online fundraiser for hurricane relief efforts here.

The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc. plans to donate 100% of proceeds from its GoFundMe to the people of the Bahamas.

All Hands and Hearts Smart Response, which helps communities after natural disasters, is looking for both donations and volunteers willing to help areas affected by Hurricane Dorian. You can sign up here.

Good360 is seeking donations of water, personal care items, tarps, portable charges and more. Further information is available online.

This story will be updated as more fundraisers are organized.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.