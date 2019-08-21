Hurricane center eyes weather system near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a potential tropical system that is expected to trek toward Florida in the coming days.

The area of disturbed weather is currently located near the Bahamas.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the hurricane center is giving the system a 20% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

"The U.S. and European computer models show it moving west toward Florida before heading north along the Eastern seabord," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Rain chances will be lower in Central Florida over the next few days, but the system will increase rain chances in the Orlando area over the weekend, Bridges said.

Tropical Storm Chantal formed Tuesday night in the northern Atlantic. The next named storm will be called Dorian.

Hurricane season runs through November, with the peak around Sept. 10.

