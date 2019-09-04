Hurricane Dorian: Cocaine washes up on Melbourne Beach as storm stirs surf

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Waves stirred up by Hurricane Dorian brought an unexpected delivery to Melbourne's shoreline earlier Tuesday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

A beachgoer taking in the sights of the rough surf about 8:07 a.m. Tuesday at Paradise Beach Park spotted what appeared to be a wrapped package that washed up, labeled ‘dinamitar' or dynamite in Spanish. It was a kilo of cocaine, Melbourne police say.

"An officer was on patrol when someone said that they saw something suspicious," said Cheryl Mall, spokeswoman for the city of Melbourne.

Melbourne police were called to the site and retrieved the item. Police said there were reports of other bricks of cocaine possibly washing ashore in northern Brevard.

The brick that washed up in the waves at Paradise Beach was sealed. Police did not place a value on the item but added that the item – typically worth thousands of dollars on the street - would be destroyed.

Police also caution residents to contact police if other unusual debris washes ashore.

