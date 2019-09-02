Hurricane Dorian: Latest timeline, impacts for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian is marching through the Atlantic Ocean, edging closer to Florida's coast. Central Florida is forecasted to feel the impact as early as Monday.

According to Dorian's current track, conditions are expected to deteriorate late Monday with the worst of the weather from the storm arriving through the day Tuesday and Wednesday.

Outer bands that can contain tropical storm force gusts, torrential rain and isolated tornadoes are expected to move in Monday afternoon. This could also lead to flooding throughout various parts of Central Florida. Emergency management officials also warn residents to be ready for severe weather. Read county by county impacts below.

County-by-county impacts

The worst of the storm arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, where a majority of Central Florida will feel the impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

These impacts are based on Hurricane Dorian's latest track and can change as the storm shifts in the Atlantic.

Brevard, Volusia, Flagler counties

The greatest impacts will happen along the coast, but significant impacts are possible in the 75 corridor. Wind gusts along the coast could gust up to 110 mph. As of Monday, Brevard County is under a storm surge warning, with rain predicted to bring up to 8 inches of rain. Isolated areas could see up to a foot of rain. The National Weather Service issued a storm surge warning for coastal Volusia County.

Seminole, Osceola, Orange counties

People residing inland may experience tropical storm force winds and anywhere from three to six inches of rain. Flash flooding is possible, especially for low-lying areas. As of Monday, Dorian's track shows a low tornado threat for the three counties. Osceola County is under a tropical storm warning while Seminole and Orange are under a tropical storm watch.

[RELATED: What's the difference between weather watches and warnings? ]

Marion, Lake, Sumter counties

These inland counties will have a low tornado threat. Isolated flash flooding is to be expected as Dorian is forecasted to bring tropical downpours. As of Monday, parts of Lake County are under a tropical storm watch. People in these counties can experience winds anywhere between 40-60 mph.

[RELATED: Hurricane Dorian: Watches, warnings issued in Central Florida ]

Expect to lose power, especially east of Interstate 75, as wind gusts ramp up overnight Monday. Conditions begin to improve late Wednesday and into Thursday.

You can see when these conditions move in to your area by downloading our Hurricane Tracker App. News 6 meteorologists will send alerts as Dorian tracks closer to Florida.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.