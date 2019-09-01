Hurricane Dorian: Watches, warnings issued in Central Florida

A man stands on a store's roof as he works to prepare it for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport on Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Hurricane Dorian intensified yet again Sunday as it closed in on the northern Bahamas,…

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian is inching toward Florida and as it moves closer, residents living in coastal cities are expected to feel its impact.

As of Sunday evening, the National Hurricane Center began issuing watches and warnings for the mainland United States. The number of advisories could increase as the storm gets closer.

Anyone living in the affected areas is urged to be prepared, follow any evacuation orders that are given and check with local emergency management agencies for other critical information.

Below is a summary of watches and warnings in place. This story will be updated each time the National Hurricane Center issues a new update.

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Lantana to the Volusia/Brevard county line

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to Lantana

Volusia/Brevard county line to the Flagler/Volusia county line

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island

Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard county line

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Andros Island

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County Line

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

Lake Okeechobee

The National Hurricane Center provided the following definitions for each watch and warning.

A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation orders and other instructions from local officials.

A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical storm force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 36 hours.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

