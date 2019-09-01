Hurricane Dorian may delay your trash pickup

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian will no doubt disrupt life in Central Florida, including regularly scheduled trash pickup.

Officials from counties across the region have announced that crews will be unable to pick up trash and recycling until the storm passes and it's safe to do so.

Below is a list of counties and cities where residents are expected to see changes in their waste removal.

Brevard County

"9/1/19 | 10AM Per Waste Management: Monday collections will begin earlier than usual to maximize the number of customers who get a collection. If you are a regular Monday customer, please be sure to place your carts out Sunday evening. Collections will begin at 5:30 a.m. and will run until approximately 2 p.m. Residents who have not been picked up by ‪2 p.m. should bring inside or otherwise secure refuse.

"Residents can also discard yard waste at the County landfills, which will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, should they choose to do so.

"Operations will resume once County officials have reopened the landfills and the all-clear is given for trucks to be on the roadways. We will provide you with a specific Palm Bay service schedule once we have information as to when service can resume. Monday customers who were not serviced will be the first picked up once service resumes.

"Please notify any neighbors who may not be receiving these updates with a friendly door knock or phone call. Visit www.wm.com/alerts for service updates. Also, if located in a city limit, contact that city to ensure you have the correct information for their pick-ups."

Melbourne

"City of Melbourne customers are asked to please have carts curbside before 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2. Residential collection service will begin early in an effort to service as many customers as possible in advance of the storm.

"If your garbage, recycling, bulky waste, and/or yard waste has not been picked up by 2 p.m. on Monday, it should be brought inside or otherwise secured. Please remove your cart from the curb and place it in a secure location away from open spaces.

"The Brevard County landfills and transfer stations will be closed at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

"Please check the Waste Management website for updates regarding service beyond September 2."

New Smyrna Beach

"Residents are encouraged not to generate any additional unnecessary debris or trash. Experiences with prior storms have shown that limbs are more sustainable intact on trees versus as loose debris on the street.

"After the storm, debris should be separated into vegetative debris and bulk/construction & demotion/other piles and placed curbside without blocking the road, sidewalk or storm drains. To ensure speedier removal, piles should not be placed directly under power lines to provide collection trucks with boom arms sufficient room to maneuver.

"Hurricane Dorian Solid Waste Pickup Schedule

Monday: All regular routes running for garbage, yard waste & recycling.

Tuesday: No service due to closure of the Volusia County landfill.

Wednesday to Friday: Undetermined at this time; dependent on weather conditions. Normal Waste Pro services collection will resume as soon as possible once the storm clears and roads are passable.

"Dependent on the storm conditions and timing:

Tuesday garbage will be picked up on Friday, Sept. 7.

Tuesday recycling and yard waste will picked-up on the following Tuesday, Sept. 10."

Winter Park

"There will be no residential garbage or recycling Waste Pro services Monday, September 2, and Tuesday, September 3. Please make sure to secure your items and do not place your recycling or garbage items curbside as they can be projectiles.

"For more hurricane-related updates, please visit cityofwinterpark.org/emergency."

Edgewater

"Household garbage

If regular pick up days are Monday and Thursday, pickups will be made on Thursday only.

If regular pick up days are Tuesday and Friday, pickups will be made on Friday only.

"Recycling

Homes regularly scheduled for pick up on Thursday and Friday will get picked up on their usual schedule.

Homes regularly scheduled for pick up on Monday and Tuesday will not be picked up until the normal schedule resumes.

"Residents are encouraged not to generate any new vegetative debris. Yard debris/tree limbs should not be placed curbside prior to the storm as these can become projectiles in the high winds, causing damage to homes and vehicles. Debris should not be placed in the roadway, swales, drainage ditches or storm culverts. This could cause storm related flooding issues."

Altamonte Springs

From the city of Altamonte Springs:

Trash and yard waste collection is suspended until Thursday, September 5.

Residents are urged to NOT place any loose yard waste on the street or curbside as these items may become projectiles and clog storm drains which could cause flooding.

The City will schedule storm debris pick-up separately after the storm has passed. More updates to follow.

Special pick-ups for large items are suspended until further notice.

Ormond Beach

"Garbage pickup is canceled for Ormond Beach on Tuesday due to the Volusia County Landfill being closed. Pickup will continue as scheduled on Monday. When the landfill re-opens, we will resume our pickup schedule."

DeLand

"WCA will be doing trash pickup only on Monday. Pickups for the remainder of the week will be dependent on weather conditions."

Lake County

"Lake County Solid Waste is suspending bulk trash pickup due to Hurricane Dorian. Residents who have bulk trash are asked to secure it for later disposal when normal business resumes. Those wishing to dispose of bulk items before the storm may visit one of Lake County's five convenience centers on Saturday. Convenience center locations and hauler contact information can be found online at: www.lakecountyfl.gov/departments/public_works/solid_waste/. Any changes to collection following the storm will be announced. Residents are encouraged to secure yard debris and trash during the storm."

Clermont

"The City of Clermont will close all city offices and cancel sanitation services on Tues., Sept. 3 in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

"Sanitation services will occur as scheduled on Labor Day, Mon. Sept. 2. Determinations have not yet been made for Wed., Sept. 4 on closures or garbage pickup."

Orlando

"Following the closures of area landfills, the City has suspended residential garbage, recycling and yard waste pick up on Monday, September 2, 2019 and Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

"Once landfills have reopened, and weather and road conditions allow, the City will notify residents of the updated solid waste collection schedule, to include missed garbage collections, and begin the cleanup process.

"The City is asking residents to help us prevent flooding by not placing tree trimmings or any type of loose waste or yard debris at their curb. During a severe weather event, these items can clog storm drains which may result in flooding of property and/or the street."

Seminole County

"The Seminole County Landfill is open for normal operations today, September 1st, 2019; the Central Transfer Station is closed Sunday, as per normal hours. Both facilities will be CLOSED Monday, September 2nd, Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 and Wednesday, September 4th.

"Garbage and residential collection services will be suspended for Monday, September 2nd and Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 for Unincorporated customers.

"Solid Waste operations for Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 are to be determined.

"To expedite debris removal in gated communities following the storm, all homeowners associations and gated communities should ensure updated Right of Entry forms have been executed by appropriate HOA officers or designees. Right of Entry forms dated January 1, 2019 or later are valid. HOA officers and management companies should email the completed Right of Entry form to ROE@seminolecountyfl.gov."

Sanford

"Due to the weather situation with Hurricane Dorian and Landfill closures, there will be NO garbage or recycle collection for residents or commercial businesses located within the city limits of Sanford on Monday, September 2, 2019 and Tuesday, September 3, 2019."

Orange County

"Due to Hurricane Dorian, garbage, recycling, large items and yard waste will not be collected for residents of unincorporated Orange County on Monday, September 2, and Tuesday, September 3. A determination about service on Wednesday, September 4 will be issued later.

"Curbside collection services, with household garbage as a priority, will resume after the storm.

"The collection schedule will be adjusted by the number of days service was suspended. Crews are planning to work Saturday and Sunday next week to catch up on routes.

"Customers whose regular day is Monday are asked to place garbage, recycling, large items and yard waste at the curb only when conditions are safe for collection – possibly as early as Wednesday, September 4, unless an additional day is needed. Please follow news sources for announcements (waste collection will resume after the emergency is lifted). Other days of service will follow until the normal service schedule resumes. Do not place waste out until it is safe to do so.

"Regular setout guidelines will apply. Visit www.ocfl.net/UtilitiesStormInfo.

"Also, the Orange County Landfill, 5901 Young Pine Road, and Porter Transfer Station, 1326 Good Homes Road, will close at noon on Sunday, September 1, and will reopen when conditions are safe. Information: www.ocfl.net/WasteSites.

"In addition, the Orange County Utilities Solid Waste Hotline at 407-836-6601 or email Solid.Waste@ocfl.net will resume when staff members return to the call center next week.

"Customer patience following the storm is appreciated.

"If the storm path projections are altered, further updates may be issued at www.ocfl.net/storm."

Palm Coast

"The Customer Service phone number is 386-986-2360. Residents can ask about closed City facilities; sand and sandbag locations; trees down; utility, stormwater, and public works issues, garbage questions or anything else that pertains to the City.

"Additionally, with tropical storm force winds expected as early as Monday, garbage collection has been suspended for Monday and Tuesday, and possibly longer depending on the storm's impact. We will provide updates on this also in the days ahead."



