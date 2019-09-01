Hurricane watch issued for waters off Brevard County ahead of Dorian

VIERA, Fla. - A hurricane watch has been issued for the waters off the Brevard County coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian, an "extremely dangerous" storm that is expected to be near Central Florida in the coming days.

A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 48 hours.

In a statement from the National Weather Service, the watch is in effect from the Volusia-Brevard county line to Sebastian Inlet.

Tropical storm-force winds Monday night will increase to hurricane-force across the waters on Tuesday and Tuesday night, the NWS said.

Also, extremely hazardous seas will build to 25 to 35 feet, according to the weather service.

At around 5 a.m. Sunday, the center of the Category 4 storm was around 70 miles east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas and 255 miles east of West Palm Beach. The hurricane is still moving west at 8 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

The National Hurricane Center's rainfall estimates for the northwestern Bahamas were upped to 12 to 24 inches, with isolated incidents of 30 inches.

