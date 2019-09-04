Puppy named ‘Dorian' rescued by Orange County deputy from abandoned vehicle

Orange County Sheriff's Deputies were responding to a suspicious, unoccupied vehicle in the early hours Wednesday and found a puppy.

The car was partially flooded after wrecking in a ditch on Apopka Boulevard, deputies said.

Since the puppy was found while Hurricane Dorian was skirting Florida's coast dumping rain and wind, the sweet dog was given the fitting name of Dorian.

Deputies shared pictures of the puppy in a tweet that read, "Meet Dorian! While working the #Hurricane , deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle, unoccupied & partially flooded from wrecking in a ditch on Apopka Blvd. Deputy Tolliver checked it out and found this pup & named her Dorian. She'll be turned over to @OCAS_Orlando today."

This cute puppy has Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Tolliver to thank for a new lease on life. She was turned over to Orange County Animal Services.

