Tropical storm could soon form in Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. - An area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico, near Florida, could become a named storm as early as later Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center said the low has a 90% chance of tropical development by Thursday. If the system develops into a tropical storm, it will be named Barry.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the weather system Wednesday.

Computer models show the system taking a westerly track toward the Texas-Louisiana coast.

The added moisture will also bring rain, and possibly outer bands, to Central Florida.

Development chances just JUMPED to 90%! It's looking more and more like T.S. Barry will form in the Gulf. Tropical Watches could go up Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Fud1fBjBWf — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) July 9, 2019

Orlando-area forecast

Numerous showers and some thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected Wednesday in Central Florida.

A southwesterly wind flow will allow sea breeze storms to develop inland and slowly track toward the east coast through the evening.

Rain coverage sits at 60%, with highs maxing out in the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Expect more of the same through the rest of the workweek.

Weekend rain chances dip to 40%, with highs near 93.

