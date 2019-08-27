Tropical Storm Dorian: Track, spaghetti models, satellite

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Dorian continues to churn in the Caribbean on a projected path to Florida.

It's too soon to tell the specific impacts Dorian could have on Florida, but here's what we know about the storm.

As of Tuesday morning, the center of Dorian was located near latitude 13.5 north, longitude 60.7 west. Dorian is moving west-northwest near 13 mph and take a turn toward the northwest Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to move across The Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea during the next several hours.

Dorian is forecast to pass near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, move near or over eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night and move north of Hispaniola on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph, with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

Hurricane season runs through November, with Sept. 10 marking the peak.

The next three named storms will be called Erin, Fernand and Gabrielle.

