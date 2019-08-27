Here's when we'll likely know more about Dorian's impact on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Dorian churns in the Atlantic Ocean, Floridians are wondering when we'll have a better idea of what impact, if any, the system will have on the Sunshine State.

News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos laid out three possible scenarios for the storm: it dissipates over the Caribbean, it tracks near Florida's east coast as a weak tropical storm or it hits as a strong tropical storm.

While we all have our fingers crossed for option No. 1, it's just too early to tell. So when will we know? According to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges, we should have a better idea of the storm's local impact by Thursday.

That's because by then, we'll know whether the storm's eye made its way between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, which forecasters believe would cause it to strengthen, or if it hits the mountainous terrain of the Dominican Republic, which would make it harder for the system to stay organized.

Current models show the eye of the storm hitting Florida's east coast near Brevard County at about 2 p.m. Sunday. Other than the Panhandle, the entire state is included in the cone of uncertainty.

Of course, it's always important to note that storms are unpredictable and even the most reliable models won't be much help if the storm makes a last-minute shift or wobble, as Hurricane Charley did in 2004.

Regardless of the most recent track, the time to start planning is now. For tips on how to prepare yourself, your family, your home and your pets, visit ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.

You should also stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for the most up-to-date information on the storm.

