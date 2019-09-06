WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Track, computer models, more for Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Dorian is brushing the coast of North Carolina.

Hurricane Dorian is at Category 2 status

Dorian has sustained winds of 100 mph

The hurricane is moving northeast at 13 mph

The eye is 35 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina

As of the NHC's latest advisory, the following watches and warnings were in effect:

Storm Surge warning is in effect for:

Cape Fear to Poquoson, Virginia

Pamlico and Albemarle sounds

Neuse and Pamlico rivers

Hampton roads

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River to North Carolina/Virginia border

Pamlico and Albemarle sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Nova Scotia

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North Carolina/Virginia border to Fenwick Island, Delaware

Chesapeake Bay from Drumpoint southward

Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Woods Hole to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts

Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Prince Edward Island

Magdalen Islands

Fundy National Park to Shediac

Francois to Boat Harbour



