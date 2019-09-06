Hurricane

WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Track, computer models, more for Hurricane Dorian

Dorian is currently Category 2 storm

By ClickOrlando Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Dorian is brushing the coast of North Carolina.

  • Hurricane Dorian is at Category 2 status
  • Dorian has sustained winds of 100 mph
  • The hurricane is moving northeast at 13 mph
  • The eye is 35 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina

As of the NHC's latest advisory, the following watches and warnings were in effect:

Storm Surge warning is in effect for:

  • Cape Fear to Poquoson, Virginia
  • Pamlico and Albemarle sounds
  • Neuse and Pamlico rivers
  • Hampton roads

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • South Santee River to North Carolina/Virginia border
  • Pamlico and Albemarle sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Nova Scotia

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • North Carolina/Virginia border to Fenwick Island, Delaware
  • Chesapeake Bay from Drumpoint southward
  • Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island
  • Woods Hole to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts
  • Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Prince Edward Island
  • Magdalen Islands
  • Fundy National Park to Shediac
  • Francois to Boat Harbour
     

