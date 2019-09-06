WATCH LIVE UPDATES: Track, computer models, more for Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm.
At 11 p.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Dorian is brushing the coast of North Carolina.
- Hurricane Dorian is at Category 2 status
- Dorian has sustained winds of 100 mph
- The hurricane is moving northeast at 13 mph
- The eye is 35 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina
As of the NHC's latest advisory, the following watches and warnings were in effect:
Storm Surge warning is in effect for:
- Cape Fear to Poquoson, Virginia
- Pamlico and Albemarle sounds
- Neuse and Pamlico rivers
- Hampton roads
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- South Santee River to North Carolina/Virginia border
- Pamlico and Albemarle sounds
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- Nova Scotia
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- North Carolina/Virginia border to Fenwick Island, Delaware
- Chesapeake Bay from Drumpoint southward
- Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island
- Woods Hole to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts
- Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Prince Edward Island
- Magdalen Islands
- Fundy National Park to Shediac
- Francois to Boat Harbour
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.