What Seminole County residents need to know before a storm

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents of Seminole County have several resources available to them while preparing for a storm, riding it out and dealing with the aftermath once it passes.

When it comes to staying informed, News 6 meteorologists work diligently to pinpoint dangerous weather as it approaches and moves through Central Florida, making sure residents know when and how their areas will be impacted.

How to stay informed

To receive updates from our team, you can download the free News 6 and Pinpoint Weather apps by searching WKMG in your app store. Our Pinpoint Weather app will send push alerts customized to where you live.

You can also watch News 6 and check ClickOrlando.com for all weather updates.

If you live in Seminole County, emergency officials also recommend you stay up to date with the county's Alert Seminole reverse 911 voice system, which notifies residents of any hazards in their neighborhood through landline phones, cellphones and voice-over-internet phones. Click here to register your electronic device and email address for the free service.

Seminole County officials also recommend keeping a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio on hand to hear broadcast warnings, watches, forecasts and other important weather information 24 hours a day. To receive Seminole County information, enter 012117 when programming your radio.

Shelter information

Depending on the severity of the weather and when it's expected to impact your area, some Seminole County shelters will open to welcome residents who need to take shelter.

Because different weather emergencies call for different responses, it's not guaranteed that all shelters will be accepting people as soon as there is bad weather. Residents should always check with the county for the latest information before heading to any shelter.

If shelters are open to evacuees, they will be located at one of the designated locations listed below, according to Seminole County officials:

It's important to note that not all shelters accept pets, so make sure the one you're planning to visit does before you arrive.

Residents with special needs who may need further sheltering assistance should register with the Seminole County Emergency Management by calling 407-665-5102 or by filling out a special needs registration form.

Other resources

For more information from the Seminole County Office of Emergency Management on how to plan for disasters, follow the county's social media feeds and visit SeminoleCountyFL.gov.

Click here for a list of emergency contacts.

For weather updates, tips on how to prepare your home, family and pets ahead of a storm and what to expect during and after one, visit ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.

