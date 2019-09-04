When schools, universities will go back to normal after Hurricane Dorian

A school district in Indiana spent $47,000 installing stop arm cameras on all of its buses this summer.

ORLANDO, Fla. - After nearly a week of being held hostage by slow moving and unpredictable Hurricane Dorian, Central Florida schools and universities are working to get classes going again.

Some school districts have already planned for makeup days while others are working with the Florida Department of Education to schedule makeup hurricane days.

Below are the latest scheduled released by Central Florida public school districts and universities. This story will be updated as officials announce changes.

University of Central Florida

UCF will remain closed through Thursday and reopen Friday.

The nearly 120 students who were required to move into campus ride-out locations in anticipation of hurricane-force winds have been permitted to return to their residence halls. Police, fire and medical assistance will be able to respond in the anticipated conditions in the event any of those students requires emergency assistance, a UCF police spokesperson said.

For updates information for UCF students, parents and staff, click here.

Rollins College

The Rollins College campus will reopen on Thursday with classes resuming on Friday.

Students will receive info from their school with info about Friday's class schedule.

Keiser University

Normal schedule on Wednesday for Orlando campuses. Keiser University campuses in Melbourne in Daytona Beach will remain closed until Thursday. Students, staff and faculty should visit www.keiseruniversity.edu or call 1-877-353-4737 for updates.

Brevard County

Brevard Public Schools will remain closed through Thursday and officials anticipate opening Friday.

"Once it passes and we can evaluate the status of our schools, we will make a determination on when it is safe for our staff and students to return," Superintendent Mark Mullins said in a news release.

Flagler County

All schools are closed through Thursday.

Flagler School officials will evaluate reopening schools and resuming normal operations after the storm has passed, according to a news release.

Volusia County

All schools are closed through Thursday. The Superintendent Search Community Forum on Thursday night is canceled. The VCCPTA Welcome Back Breakfast on Friday is also canceled.

Lake County

Lake County's public schools will reopen Thursday.

The shelters that were housed in schools closed at noon Wednesday.

Orange County

OCPS schools and offices will reopen Thursday. Student athletics will be determined at each schools' discretion except for football. Freshman and JV football is canceled and may be rescheduled. Varsity football will be moved from Friday night to Monday.

Osceola County

Osceola County schools will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 4, for Hurricane Dorian. All Osceola district schools will reopen on Thursday, Sept. 5.



Marion County

In an about-face, Marion County announced that schools will reopen Thursday.

Marion County Public Schools had announced earlier that schools would be closed all week.

MCPS issued a news release Wednesday:

"Good morning, this is the district office of Marion County Public Schools with an important update.

"As you know, Hurricane Dorian's unpredictable path convinced Marion County Emergency Management officials to open some of our schools as shelters.

"Fortunately, Hurricane Dorian did NOT impact our area, which means shelters will close. As a result, our schools will be open tomorrow and Friday.

"Again, with Marion County Emergency Management officials closing shelters, we are pleased to reopen our schools Thursday and Friday to welcome back our students, teachers, administrators, and our entire MCPS family.

"We realize some families may be out of town based on earlier announcements, and we encourage those families to remain safe as they journey home throughout the week.

"Returning our schools to classrooms of learning after they've served as safe shelters is the right thing to do so our community can return to normalcy.

"We're excited to welcome everyone back!

"Thanks for your time, and have a great day."

Seminole County

Seminole County Public Schools will reopen Thursday. Makeup days for Tuesday and Wednesday will be held Oct. 17-18.

All SCPS athletic activities, however, are canceled through Sunday. Practices can resume when schools are open for student attendance.

Polk County

PCPS schools and offices are scheduled to reopen Thursday.

