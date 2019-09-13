LIVE UPDATES: Latest track, radar for Tropical Cyclone 9

Tropical cyclone nine is still churning away in the Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. the area of low pressure has maximum sustained winds up to 30 mph.

If the storm starts packing a bigger punch with 39 mph sustained winds it would become Tropical Storm Humberto.

The current track has the area of low pressure developing into a tropical storm by Saturday morning and dropping rainfall and possible tropical storm-force winds on the northeastern Bahamas Friday and Saturday.



Models are still in disagreement on exactly which way this system will go, but the official track takes it as a tropical storm through Central Florida Saturday and Sunday, eventually turning out along the Georgia coast and along to the Carolina coast by the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

The National Weather Center has already issued tropical storm watches for Brevard and Volusia counties.

Spaghetti models for a system expected to form Tropical Storm Humberto this weekend.

It will likely stay a tropical storm never becoming a hurricane bringing rainy conditions and a few stronger windows to Central Florida throughout the weekend.

There's a 50% coverage of rain for Friday and an 80% coverage of rain for Saturday and for Sunday.

Rain chances are at 60% on Monday and 50% for Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures near 90 today through next week.

What else we're watching: Two tropical waves

There's a tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde islands.



Conditions are expected to become more conducted for development in a couple of days and a tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves westward across the Atlantic.

The hurricane center is currently giving this system a 0% chance of development within the next two days and a 40% chance within the next five days.

Another tropical wave is located a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde islands. Slow development of this is possible during the next several days while it moves westward across the top Atlantic. The hurricane center is giving this a 0% chance of development within the next two days in a 20% chance within the next five.





