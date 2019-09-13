Brevard and Volusia Counties under tropical storm watch

A tropical cyclone is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Humberto this weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical disturbance is heading toward Florida's eastern coast, prepared to bring heavy rain especially for residents in coastal cities.

On Friday, The National Hurricane Center issued watches for Central Florida areas as the system churns closer to the United States. It is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Humberto.

Anyone living in the following areas would expect wind gusts to tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall Saturday into Sunday. Starting Friday, rip currents and rough surf could also be found at Central Florida beaches.

This story will be updated each time the National Hurricane Center issues a new update or the National Weather Service issues a new advisory.

As of the latest advisories, the following watches and warnings were in effect:

Tropical storm watch

Volusia County

Brevard County

Indian River County

Saint Lucie County

Martin County

Flood warning

Lake County

Volusia County

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 36 hours.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A flood warning means when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening.It is issued when flooding is imminent or already happening.

A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding. It doesn't mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

To see Tropical Cyclone 9's latest track, click here. You can also keep up with the system's latest developments on your phone by downloading the News 6 Hurricane Tracker app for Android or Apple phones.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.