Lower rain chances Saturday, chances increase for tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Even with a tropical disturbance in South Florida, rain chances locally will be down. The "best" chance for storms will be along the coast as a few bands from the disturbance send in tropical moisture.

A few showers and storms will sneak inland, but most of Saturday will be dry.

Any activity should be long gone for the college football kickoff Saturday evening.

Beach forecast

Even with slightly better rain chances along the coast, it will not be a total loss by any means. Keep an eye out to sea and if you see lightning, be prepared to clear the sand until the storms pass. These storms will not last long.

Tropical update

After a very quiet August to date, things have really started to pick up in the tropics. Two systems are now likely to develop into something tropical over the next five days.

INVEST 98 (In South Florida)

The system on Florida's doorstep will being periods of storms locally over the weekend, but most of the moisture with this disturbance stays out to sea. The best development chances will be late this weekend and early next week as it pulls away from Florida. Other than a few storms, this will NOT be a huge impact for Central Florida. Hurricane hunters are expected to investigate this system later Saturday.

INVEST 99 (East of the Lesser Antilles)

The newly-deemed Invest 99 is still a long way away, but warrants being watched closely. This could become a tropical depression as early as Sunday. Interests in the Leeward Islands and as far west as Puerto Rico should be paying close attention to forecast over the next 5-7 days.

Invest 99 is expected to trek west toward the Caribbean Sea. Even as computer forecast take the system west, dry air is still dominating the tropical Atlantic. After the Lesser Antilles, the environment becomes less favorable for development. Stay tuned.

What's an Invest?

