New system swirls south of Florida as 3 hurricanes spin in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics are very active on the peak of hurricane season, with three hurricanes and another system swirling in the tropics.

Hurricane Florence, about 625 miles southeast of Bermuda, has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is moving west at 7 mph. Florence is expected to turn to the northwest and possibly head toward the Carolinas.

[PINPOINTING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Tracker]

"As of Monday morning, it is a Category 1 hurricane, but it will eventually become a Category 4 storm as it nears the coast late Thursday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

#Florence will bring high seas and rip currents to Central Florida as it makes landfall in the Carolinas by Friday! pic.twitter.com/kpTYMQ4YKz — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 10, 2018

A man drowned and two other beachgoers were injured Sunday in the rough surf caused by Florence off Volusia County. Beach officials have urged swimmers to take caution because of strong waves and rip currents.

Behind Florence is Hurricane Isaac, which has winds of 75 mph. It is about 1,230 miles east of the Windward Islands, moving west at 14 mph.

Isaac will make its way over the Lesser Antilles by Thursday morning and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm south of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the weekend.

"We will have to see if it tries to make a turn north next week," Bridges said.

#Isaac will weaken South of Puerto Rico by Satuday. Will it move North or will it move into South Florida after that? We will have to watch. pic.twitter.com/9d7Ggudhmb — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 10, 2018

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure has formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

"This disturbance is forecast to move slowly west-northwest into the western Gulf of Mexico over the next couple days," Bridges said.

The hurricane center is giving it a 30 percent chance of further development in the next five days.

"We will watch this system as it's already bringing rain to South Florida," Bridges said. "The bottom line is we are getting moisture from this disturbance and we’re getting beach issues, including high seas and rip currents from Florence. The big question behind these two systems is whether Isaac will be a player for the Orlando area."

Sept. 10 is the peak of hurricane season.

In addition to the 3 Hurricanes, this low in the Gulf will move West. pic.twitter.com/jfsLpjgjqo — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 10, 2018

Central Florida forecast

Expect a 50 percent coverage of rain and a high of 92 high Monday in Orlando.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Highs will stay in the low 90s through Saturday, with rain chances at 40 percent for the rest of the week.

Big problems at our beaches for the entire week! pic.twitter.com/Zo4CqzV5gZ — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 10, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.